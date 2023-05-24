WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon to mark one year since the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school.

Biden will speak alongside First Lady Jill Biden about the tragedy at about 2:20 p.m., according to guidance shared by the White House. A Biden administration official told NBC News, “The President will remember those lost in Uvalde and reiterate his call for Republicans in Congress to act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the number one killer of kids in America.”

The Texas governor ordered flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday in recognition of a year passing since the tragedy. In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott explained why he also asked people to pause for a moment of silence for the victims.

“As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal,” Abbott said. “May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward.”

In the year since the shooting, questions remain for the victims’ families and survivors over how it took 376 responding law enforcement officers 77 minutes to breach the classroom and take down the gunman. The majority of records related to the response that day are sealed as part of an ongoing investigation. Parts of that day, however, have come to the light through internal information leaks to the media — slowly revealing how misinformation and an uncoordinated command system proved to be catastrophic, significantly delaying action and medical care to the victims and survivors inside.

Uvalde’s mayor joined other city and school leaders at a news conference Monday, where he expressed frustration about the lack of accountability for the failed response to the shooting.

“This is my opinion: it’s been a bunch of BS that we’ve been a year, and we’re still waiting for answers that we are. But we’re moving forward to get those answers now,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said. “As soon as we have our report, we should have been done, but it’s not. Then I can promise you whatever action we need to take, we will take.”

During that same news conference, the Uvalde school district’s interim superintendent revealed plans to move forward with demolishing the elementary school where 21 people died last year are paused right now due to a court order. He told reporters that he cannot share a timeline on when crews can tear down Robb Elementary School because of “litigation.” He clarified that this is related to a court order filed by District Attorney Christina Mitchell, but he said he hopes this will be resolved by this summer.