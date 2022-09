AUSTIN (KXAN) — People can catch up Thursday evening on the latest headlines and forecast details when they tune into the 6 p.m. digital show, which will air in place of the regular newscast.

Will DuPree, KXAN’s digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.

KXAN will update this story later with the stories that will be mentioned during the digital show.