AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News at 4 and 5 p.m. is pre-empted Friday, June 17, on air by the U.S. Open.

Instead, KXAN will be hosting a KXAN Live news update in this story, featuring the top local and national headlines and a forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

Regular KXAN News programming will resume at 6 p.m.

The U.S. Open will also pre-empt NBC Nightly News, but you can watch it on the CW Austin at 6:30 p.m.

Your top stories Friday