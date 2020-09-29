News Notes: Williamson County Sheriff indicted for felony evidence tampering, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting begins in just two weeks, and the Williamson County sheriff, who’s running for re-election, is now facing a grand jury’s felony indictment of tampering with evidence in a case that left a Black man dead.
Sheriff Robert Chody claims the charge is politically motivated ahead of the election. Jason Nassour, an assistant county attorney, faces the same charge that he does.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the reaction from the family of Javier Ambler as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The first presidential debate happens Tuesday evening between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
- Texas reported more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total of active cases to about 68,000.
- Despite its controversial origin, the University of Texas’ Longhorn Band expects to perform “The Eyes of Texas” when it takes the field again, according to a letter from a dean.