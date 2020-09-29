News Notes: Williamson County Sheriff indicted for felony evidence tampering, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting begins in just two weeks, and the Williamson County sheriff, who’s running for re-election, is now facing a grand jury’s felony indictment of tampering with evidence in a case that left a Black man dead.

Sheriff Robert Chody claims the charge is politically motivated ahead of the election. Jason Nassour, an assistant county attorney, faces the same charge that he does.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the reaction from the family of Javier Ambler as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: