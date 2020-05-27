News Notes: What could cause more restrictions in Austin & other stories in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A top public health official warned that predictive models show a second spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County could happen by mid- to late-June.

Dr. Mark Escott, the area’s interim health authority, said Wednesday people could alter that expectation by still observing physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public and practicing good personal hygiene.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will explain when Austin-Travis County officials will announce a plan about what kinds of “trigger points” would prompt additional actions to protect people’s health from the coronavirus.

