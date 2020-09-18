News Notes: What actions are included in Gov. Abbott’s expanded reopening plans, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some businesses in Texas are preparing to open wider to customers, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced loosened restrictions because he said the state is experiencing lower hospitalization rates from COVID-19.
In most areas of the state, hospitals can now resume elective procedures as of Thursday. Meanwhile, many businesses can expand to 75% capacity starting Monday.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss those details as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- One Austin bar owner is calling the city’s response underwhelming even though the Austin City Council is doing what it can to find additional money to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.
- Emo’s, a live music venue in Austin, is expected to transform into a polling location on Election Day.
- Parents in Cedar Park would like school administrators to do more after they said Leander ISD students stole Black Lives Matter yard signs.