News Notes: What actions are included in Gov. Abbott’s expanded reopening plans, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some businesses in Texas are preparing to open wider to customers, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced loosened restrictions because he said the state is experiencing lower hospitalization rates from COVID-19.

In most areas of the state, hospitals can now resume elective procedures as of Thursday. Meanwhile, many businesses can expand to 75% capacity starting Monday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss those details as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: