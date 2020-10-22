News Notes: Video of Austin woman sprayed by man after yelling ‘White Lives Matter’ goes viral, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors captured video of a man in southwest Austin spraying a woman who yelled at neighbors for having a Black Lives Matter flag in their yard, and the clip has now been viewed online millions of times.

Ian Doherty told KXAN that the woman stopped her vehicle in the street, screamed about the flag and also yelled “white lives matter” before she snapped at him.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares what else happened during that confrontation as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: