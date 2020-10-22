News Notes: Video of Austin woman sprayed by man after yelling ‘White Lives Matter’ goes viral, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors captured video of a man in southwest Austin spraying a woman who yelled at neighbors for having a Black Lives Matter flag in their yard, and the clip has now been viewed online millions of times.
Ian Doherty told KXAN that the woman stopped her vehicle in the street, screamed about the flag and also yelled “white lives matter” before she snapped at him.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares what else happened during that confrontation as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate even though Democrats boycotted the session Thursday.
- A new poll shows President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden tied in Texas ahead of the final presidential debate Thursday evening.
- More than 4,700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas, which is the most since late August.
- Pope Francis said in a new documentary that he supports a civil union law for same-sex couples.