News Notes: Unemployment figures & other stories to know for May 13 in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly three million more people in the U.S. applied last week to receive unemployment benefits, which tops the headlines to know Thursday.
In less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the latest jobless figures for the country and Texas as well as share other top stories that they feel people should know for the day.
Here’s what they’ll discuss in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- More than 36 million people have sought U.S. unemployment aid since the coronavirus hit.
- The rate of Hispanic people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Austin is increasing, which raises equity concerns.
- A Texas pilot shares incredible footage after flying over downtown Austin Wednesday with the Air Force Thunderbirds.