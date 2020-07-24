News Notes: U.S. Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas confirmed that Formula One canceled the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday.
- Discussions by the Austin City Council lasted more than nine hours after almost 400 people signed up to speak about the $4.2 billion proposed budget.
- The U.S. reached the unfortunate milestone of 4.1 million cases of COVID-19.
- A former employee started an online fundraiser to benefit workers at the Dart Bowl, which closed its doors last week.