News Notes: U.S. Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas confirmed that Formula One canceled the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

