News Notes: Two tropical storms headed toward the Texas coast, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the midst of a pandemic, two tropical storms are headed to the Gulf: Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.

Laura already killed at least eight people in the Dominican Republic. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying state resources to the Texas coast to brace for Marco and Laura.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Don't Miss