News Notes: Travis County voters set record in early voting turnout, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After three days of in-person early voting, voters in Travis County are setting a record in terms of turnout.

On Thursday nearly 40,000 people voted, surpassing the turnout for the two previous days. Travis County reported that more than 16% of registered voters have now cast a ballot.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares those numbers as well as discusses these stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: