News Notes: Travis County voters set record in early voting turnout, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After three days of in-person early voting, voters in Travis County are setting a record in terms of turnout.

On Thursday nearly 40,000 people voted, surpassing the turnout for the two previous days. Travis County reported that more than 16% of registered voters have now cast a ballot.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares those numbers as well as discusses these stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

  • A state court is blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to only one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, citing an increase in risk of COVID-19 exposure and burdening voters.
  • The governor announced Friday morning that the state is sending additional resources to Lubbock and Amarillo after an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19.
  • More than 8 million Americans have now been infected with the coronavirus during the past eight months, according to NBC News.
  • A teenager in Austin is now one of the first girls in central Texas to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss