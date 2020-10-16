News Notes: Travis County voters set record in early voting turnout, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After three days of in-person early voting, voters in Travis County are setting a record in terms of turnout.
On Thursday nearly 40,000 people voted, surpassing the turnout for the two previous days. Travis County reported that more than 16% of registered voters have now cast a ballot.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares those numbers as well as discusses these stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A state court is blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to only one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, citing an increase in risk of COVID-19 exposure and burdening voters.
- The governor announced Friday morning that the state is sending additional resources to Lubbock and Amarillo after an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19.
- More than 8 million Americans have now been infected with the coronavirus during the past eight months, according to NBC News.
- A teenager in Austin is now one of the first girls in central Texas to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.