News Notes: Travis County sees rise in young people testing positive for COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top doctor in Austin-Travis County shared an alarming trend in recent data showing that a rising number of young people ages 10 to 19 are testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Escott, the area’s Interim Health Authority, told Travis County commissioners Tuesday that Austin Public Health is now working on developing recommendations for schools planning to reopen.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss this development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

