News Notes: Travis County sees rise in young people testing positive for COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top doctor in Austin-Travis County shared an alarming trend in recent data showing that a rising number of young people ages 10 to 19 are testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Mark Escott, the area’s Interim Health Authority, told Travis County commissioners Tuesday that Austin Public Health is now working on developing recommendations for schools planning to reopen.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss this development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Leaders from Round Rock ISD shared plans to let elementary students back to school beginning Sept. 10.
- Someone used white paint to deface a downtown memorial for Garrett Foster, a protester shot and killed this past weekend.
- Texas joins New York, California and Florida in the unfortunate milestone of surpassing 400,000 cases of COVID-19.
- State and federal agriculture officials are asking people to report mysterious packets of seeds from China showing up in their mailboxes.