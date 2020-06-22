COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

News Notes: Travis County keeps breaking records in new COVID-19 cases, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials in Austin-Travis County reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row this weekend.

On Sunday alone, they announced that 506 more people tested positive, which brought the total number of active cases for the county to more than 1,900.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

