News Notes: Travis County keeps breaking records in new COVID-19 cases, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials in Austin-Travis County reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row this weekend.

On Sunday alone, they announced that 506 more people tested positive, which brought the total number of active cases for the county to more than 1,900.

