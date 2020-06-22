News Notes: Travis County keeps breaking records in new COVID-19 cases, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials in Austin-Travis County reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row this weekend.
On Sunday alone, they announced that 506 more people tested positive, which brought the total number of active cases for the county to more than 1,900.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the coronavirus response, as new cases and hospitalizations are increasing statewide.
- Starting Monday, masks are required for both customers and employees at all H-E-B stores in Travis and Hays Counties.
- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the alcohol permits for at least three Austin bars for violating rules on social distancing and capacity.
- The release of body camera footage showing the deadly shooting of Mike Ramos by police has been delayed until a new policy is met.