News Notes: Travis County judge ‘cannot in good conscience’ let bars reopen yet, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The interim Travis County judge announced he will not let bars reopen yet despite having the ability to do so.

Judge Sam Biscoe cited his decision on a memo from the interim health authority in Austin-Travis County, which pointed out an upward trend during the past month of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage in the area.

