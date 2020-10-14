News Notes: Travis County judge ‘cannot in good conscience’ let bars reopen yet, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The interim Travis County judge announced he will not let bars reopen yet despite having the ability to do so.
Judge Sam Biscoe cited his decision on a memo from the interim health authority in Austin-Travis County, which pointed out an upward trend during the past month of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage in the area.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that action as well as the following stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is tracking which counties are allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity.
- Tens of thousands of people in Central Texas voted Tuesday on the first day of in-person early voting.
- Someone defaced a new mural in downtown Austin promoting voting.
- The Austin Fire Department released a new video reminding people to wear their masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.