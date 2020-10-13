News Notes: Thousands cast ballots on first day of early voting in Travis County, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands turned out Tuesday to vote on the first day of the in-person early voting period in Texas.

As of noon, the Travis County clerk reported more than 14,000 people cast ballots among the 40 polling locations, while at least 9,600 already voted by that same time in Williamson County.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses how people can check wait times at polling locations as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

