News Notes: Thousands cast ballots on first day of early voting in Travis County, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands turned out Tuesday to vote on the first day of the in-person early voting period in Texas.
As of noon, the Travis County clerk reported more than 14,000 people cast ballots among the 40 polling locations, while at least 9,600 already voted by that same time in Williamson County.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses how people can check wait times at polling locations as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Llano County judge became the latest official to sign off on allowing bars to reopen Wednesday at 50% capacity.
- Gov. Greg Abbott is sending additional resources to El Paso, where COVID-19 patients are straining hospitals.
- Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Texas had the highest daily increase since late July, as the state reports more than 3,800 people in the hospital.
- A team of researchers at Baylor Scott & White is studying whether wearing a face covering impacts people’s workouts.