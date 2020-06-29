News Notes: The Austin Convention Center could become a temporary hospital, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is finalizing plans to open a site outside of hospitals.
This temporary hospital would provides care for up to 1,500 people.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses these stories in the latest edition of KXAN Live News Notes:

  • The seven-day positivity rate in Texas is now at an all-time high.
  • Starting Monday, restaurant capacity goes back to 50% across Texas. Members of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance are protesting the governor’s recent executive order to again shutter bars.
  • Monday, early voting for the primary runoff election kicks off.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss