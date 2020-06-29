News Notes: The Austin Convention Center could become a temporary hospital, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is finalizing plans to open a site outside of hospitals.
This temporary hospital would provides care for up to 1,500 people.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses these stories in the latest edition of KXAN Live News Notes:
- The seven-day positivity rate in Texas is now at an all-time high.
- Starting Monday, restaurant capacity goes back to 50% across Texas. Members of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance are protesting the governor’s recent executive order to again shutter bars.
- Monday, early voting for the primary runoff election kicks off.