News Notes: Texas will start using new COVID-19 test with faster turnaround, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The long wait times to get tested for COVID-19 and to receive the results could soon get better.

Texas health officials said they will have a new testing option in the coming days that will reach more people with a faster turnaround time. It’s an oral swab called the Curative test, and it can deliver results in two to three days.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss availability for that test as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

