News Notes: Texas will start using new COVID-19 test with faster turnaround, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The long wait times to get tested for COVID-19 and to receive the results could soon get better.
Texas health officials said they will have a new testing option in the coming days that will reach more people with a faster turnaround time. It’s an oral swab called the Curative test, and it can deliver results in two to three days.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss availability for that test as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Austin Public Health and CommUnityCare are now encouraging people to check with their primary doctor or health insurer to schedule a COVID-19 test because of high demand.
- The counties in central Texas are now reporting more than 7,500 active cases of COVID-19.
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka is handing out more than 21,000 bottles of hand sanitizer during a giveaway Thursday. It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Krief Softball Complex in east Austin.
- The forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend predicts triple-digit temperatures.