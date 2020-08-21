News Notes: Texas will release numbers of COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas plans to now regularly release information on COVID-19 cases identified in public schools.

According to our news partners at the Texas Tribune, the Texas Education Commissioner told school districts that they would be required to report cases within 24 hours.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that development, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

