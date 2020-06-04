News Notes: Texas State student critically injured by police, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family members identified the man critically injured by Austin police during Sunday’s protest as a 20-year-old Texas State student named Justin Howell.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss an update on Howell’s condition and what information his brother shared in an article published by the Texas A&M student newspaper.

