News Notes: Texas State student critically injured by police, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family members identified the man critically injured by Austin police during Sunday’s protest as a 20-year-old Texas State student named Justin Howell.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss an update on Howell’s condition and what information his brother shared in an article published by the Texas A&M student newspaper.
Additionally, the other stories discussed in the KXAN Live News Notes include:
- Nearly 400 people are set to speak during Thursday’s emergency meeting called by the Austin City Council, which will discuss protesters’ demands and tactics used by police during recent demonstrations.
- Texas has now entered the third phase of the governor’s reopening plan, so all businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.
- Barton Springs Pool will reopen on June 9 with certain restrictions for swimmers and visitors.