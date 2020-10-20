News Notes: Texas shares who will get COVID-19 vaccine first when it’s ready, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though a viable option does not exist yet, Texas announced its plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine and who should receive it first.
The Texas Department of State Health Services shared that the vaccine will go to healthcare workers and then to vulnerable populations, like those with underlying health conditions and people 65 and older.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares other details about that plan as well as discusses these additional stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A man is now in the hospital after investigators said he pulled out a gun after a car chase Monday evening in Hays County, and a sheriff’s deputy shot him.
- About 90 Texans were admitted to the hospital with complications from COVID-19 within the last day, as hospitalizations climb to the highest level since late August.
- Microphones will be muted at times during Thursday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
- A $20 million grant will help the University of Texas at Austin start a center for stuttering education and research.