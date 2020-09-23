News Notes: Texas reported single day record of active COVID-19 cases, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas reported a record number of active COVID-19 cases in a single day.

There are currently more than 15,000 active cases in the state, but most of those came from a backlog of test results in the Houston area.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the latest numbers in Austin-Travis County as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: