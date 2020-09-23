News Notes: Texas reported single day record of active COVID-19 cases, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas reported a record number of active COVID-19 cases in a single day.
There are currently more than 15,000 active cases in the state, but most of those came from a backlog of test results in the Houston area.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the latest numbers in Austin-Travis County as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late Supreme Court justice, is lying in repose Wednesday so that people can pay their respects after her death last week.
- A new city audit of Austin Code’s Repeat Offender Program finds that it is not working very well.
- South by Southwest will return in 2021 and will mostly be held virtually due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.