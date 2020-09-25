News Notes: Texas may set new record for longest stretch of gas under $2/gallon, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas may set a new record Friday for the longest stretch of gas under $2 per gallon since 2005.

Fifteen years ago, AAA reported that’s the first time the statewide average jumped above $2. The statewide average has been below that amount since mid-March.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares those statistics as well as discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: