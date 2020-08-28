News Notes: Texas could hit 600K cases of COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of the day, the Lone Star State could reach a total of 600,000 COVID-19 infections in Texas since March.
On Thursday alone, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Round Rock ISD board of trustees announced a four-phase plan for getting students back to school, though some parents said they’re ready for their kids to go back to the classrooms sooner
- Austin police said a homeless woman died from a shooting after a fight broke out downtown involving 60 hurricane evacuees
- Gov. Greg Abbott said damage to Texas communities could have been “much worse” after Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning.