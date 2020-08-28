News Notes: Texas could hit 600K cases of COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of the day, the Lone Star State could reach a total of 600,000 COVID-19 infections in Texas since March.

On Thursday alone, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes: