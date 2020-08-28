News Notes: Texas could hit 600K cases of COVID-19, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of the day, the Lone Star State could reach a total of 600,000 COVID-19 infections in Texas since March.

On Thursday alone, the state reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

106° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 106° 79°

Saturday

106° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 106° 78°

Sunday

103° / 79°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 103° 79°

Monday

103° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 103° 79°

Tuesday

99° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 99° 78°

Wednesday

102° / 77°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 20% 102° 77°

Thursday

102° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 102° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

101°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

102°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
102°

103°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
103°

105°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
105°

103°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
103°

100°

7 PM
Sunny
20%
100°

98°

8 PM
Clear
0%
98°

94°

9 PM
Clear
0%
94°

89°

10 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

11 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

12 AM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

1 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

2 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

3 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

4 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

5 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

7 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

95°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

98°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss