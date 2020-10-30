News Notes: Texas breaks its voting record with 9M ballots cast so far, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one day of early voting left, Texas reported that more than 9 million votes have now been cast, which exceeds the total vote count for the state in the last presidential election.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares the latest numbers as well as discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Travis County will keep five early voting mega-centers open until 9 p.m. Friday, while Harris County left several locations open overnight so that people could vote before the early voting period ends.
- Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will make three campaign stops in Texas on Friday.
- The Texas attorney general threatened legal action after the El Paso County judge ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential services to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Travis County reached 900 active coronavirus cases, while people lit candles Thursday to remember the 450 lives lost during the pandemic.