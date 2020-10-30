News Notes: Texas breaks its voting record with 9M ballots cast so far, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one day of early voting left, Texas reported that more than 9 million votes have now been cast, which exceeds the total vote count for the state in the last presidential election.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree shares the latest numbers as well as discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

