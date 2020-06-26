News Notes: Texas bars must close again to stop spread of COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A surprise executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott requires bars to once again close to slow the alarming spread of COVID-19 statewide.

The bar closures must happen starting at noon Friday. The order also made rafting and tubing businesses close and forced restaurants to move back to 50% capacity starting on Monday.

