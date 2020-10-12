News Notes: Texas approaches 800K cases of COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is close to reporting 800,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first started sickening people in the state in March.

Additionally, the death toll from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Texas has now exceeded 16,500 people.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the latest numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

