News Notes: Tesla factory may come to Travis County, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners will receive an update Tuesday on plans for the proposed Tesla factory in Del Valle.
A spokesperson said county staff members and Tesla representatives will make presentations for Travis County Commissioners during open session.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan will discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott says more restrictions and shut downs could be on the way if COVID-19 cases keep increasing at an alarming rate.
- How hospitals numbers are looking locally.
- Starting Tuesday, commercial businesses in Austin must have employees and customers wear masks or face fines.