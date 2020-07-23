News Notes: Tesla already posted first job for Austin-area plant, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla posted its first job for its new plant in the Austin area, just hours after the company picked central Texas for its new Gigafactory.

The opening is listed as a vehicle readiness specialist, who would be responsible for delivery and other duties.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss how many jobs this project is expected to bring as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

