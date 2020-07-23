News Notes: Tesla already posted first job for Austin-area plant, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla posted its first job for its new plant in the Austin area, just hours after the company picked central Texas for its new Gigafactory.
The opening is listed as a vehicle readiness specialist, who would be responsible for delivery and other duties.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss how many jobs this project is expected to bring as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Hundreds of people signed up to speak Thursday for the first public discussion on the City of Austin’s proposed budget.
- A coalition of Black Austinites would like city leaders to add measures to bring economic justice into this year’s budget.
- Texas reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a day on Wednesday.
- A new poll found that 65% of registered voters in Texas believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control.