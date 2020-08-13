News Notes: Tech issues delay start for Leander ISD high school students, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holding school virtually during the pandemic can be derailed because of technical problems, as the Leander Independent School District found out the hard way.

The district revealed its high school students are not starting classes Thursday as planned because students could not connect to the internet on their district-provided laptops, so now their school year will start on Aug. 17.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that setback as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss