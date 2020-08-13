News Notes: Tech issues delay start for Leander ISD high school students, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holding school virtually during the pandemic can be derailed because of technical problems, as the Leander Independent School District found out the hard way.

The district revealed its high school students are not starting classes Thursday as planned because students could not connect to the internet on their district-provided laptops, so now their school year will start on Aug. 17.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that setback as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: