News Notes: Tech issues delay start for Leander ISD high school students, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holding school virtually during the pandemic can be derailed because of technical problems, as the Leander Independent School District found out the hard way.
The district revealed its high school students are not starting classes Thursday as planned because students could not connect to the internet on their district-provided laptops, so now their school year will start on Aug. 17.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that setback as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Several school districts in central Texas are holding their first day of classes Thursday.
- Central Texas is reporting almost 5,700 active cases of COVID-19, with the majority concentrated in Hays County.
- Austin Public Health reported that most of its COVID-19 isolation facilities for people experiencing homelessness are either full or almost full.
- Brutal heat is gripping central Texas with afternoon highs in Austin expected to tie or set new daily records for the next four afternoons.