News Notes: Students start moving into dorms at UT Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will start moving into their dorms Monday, though the COVID-19 pandemic will make the process much more different than previous years.
The university is asking students to bring only one person into their dorms to help, while others can stay in the car. Everyone will also have to wear a mask.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Police in Cedar Park said they took a suspect into custody Monday morning after he allegedly shot three police officers and held of his three family members hostage.
- The Cedar Park City Council will meet Monday night to look at a petition against Council Member Tim Kelly, and they will consider a resolution calling for a special election in November to potentially recall and remove him.
- Monday marks the first day of virtual classes for several school districts in the Austin area.
- People who work in the arts in Austin are now eligible for grant funding to help with rent and other bills.