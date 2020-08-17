News Notes: Students start moving into dorms at UT Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will start moving into their dorms Monday, though the COVID-19 pandemic will make the process much more different than previous years.

The university is asking students to bring only one person into their dorms to help, while others can stay in the car. Everyone will also have to wear a mask.

