News Notes: Students start moving into dorms at UT Austin, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will start moving into their dorms Monday, though the COVID-19 pandemic will make the process much more different than previous years.

The university is asking students to bring only one person into their dorms to help, while others can stay in the car. Everyone will also have to wear a mask.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss