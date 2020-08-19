News Notes: Student quarantined after school employee tests positive for COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A single student is currently quarantined after an employee at a central Texas school district tested positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent at the Thrall Independent School District confirmed that a middle school employee is quarantined, too, after getting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The district reopened for in-person learning on Aug. 10.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas Republicans announced a proposal that would freeze property taxes in cities that “defund the police,” like Austin.
- Travis County is reporting 350 coronavirus cases, but an unknown number of these cases are not new because of a backlog in results.
- Joe Biden officially became the Democratic presidential nominee during his party’s virtual convention Tuesday night.
- Alamo Drafthouse will start reopening some of its theaters Friday and detailed what precautions will be in place.