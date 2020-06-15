News Notes: Spike in hospitalizations raises COVID-19 risk level, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A spike in hospitalizations from COVID-19 caused Austin-Travis County leaders to raise the risk level this weekend to stage four.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree explain what guidelines people should now consider following to keep themselves safe and prevent area hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
The other stories discussed in the latest KXAN Live News Notes include:
- The family of Javier Ambler, who died in custody of Williamson County deputies, will hold a news conference Monday evening at the state Capitol.
- Monday is the last day to register to vote in next month’s runoff and special election in Texas.
- The American Red Cross will offer free COVID-19 antibody testing for anyone donating blood or plasma starting Monday.