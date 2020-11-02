News Notes: San Marcos police work with FBI to investigate Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Marcos police are now working with the FBI to investigate an incident where Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus and a vehicle carrying staffers on Interstate 35.
Kyle police said two or more vehicle may have made contact, and San Marcos officers said additional investigation is required to confirm who was at fault.
In a video lasting a little more than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that story as well as these other headlines in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Republicans are leading a challenge in federal court Monday to throw out 127,000 ballots in Harris County, but it comes after the Texas Supreme Court rejected a similar request on Sunday.
- Texas officially passed 900,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.
- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced it will enforce the county judge’s order to shut down non-essential businesses.
- Warm temperatures and sunny skies expected Tuesday when people head to the polls for Election Day.