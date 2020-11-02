News Notes: San Marcos police work with FBI to investigate Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Marcos police are now working with the FBI to investigate an incident where Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus and a vehicle carrying staffers on Interstate 35.

Kyle police said two or more vehicle may have made contact, and San Marcos officers said additional investigation is required to confirm who was at fault.

In a video lasting a little more than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that story as well as these other headlines in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

