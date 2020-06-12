News Notes: Restaurants can expand capacity despite COVID-19 spike, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Restaurants can start bringing in even more customers Friday despite a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases in central Texas.

According to the governor’s reopening plan, eating establishments can move to 75 percent occupancy, while bars can also open Friday at 50 percent capacity.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree explains that businesses located in counties with 10 or fewer active coronavirus cases can begin expanding their occupancy.

