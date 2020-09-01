News Notes: Reported COVID-19 deaths in Texas come in below UT model predictions, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 12,500 Texans have died of COVID-19, which is the fourth most of any state. However, that’s still well below projections recently reported by the University of Texas at Austin.
Three weeks ago, UT modelers predicted more than 16,000 Texas deaths by Sept. 1.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest case numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- In a specially-called meeting the Lake Travis ISD Board of Trustees voted to submit a request to the Texas Education Agency to extend the virtual learning period for four weeks, but with certain conditions.
- The state is reporting the steepest one-day decline in active COVID-19 cases.
- One of Austin’s favorite honky tonks, Donn’s Depot, is asking patrons to step up during the pandemic and be a VIP.