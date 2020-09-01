News Notes: Reported COVID-19 deaths in Texas come in below UT model predictions, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small, burnished lantern containing the bright Olympic flame sits on a table in a Tokyo museum, near the stadium where it was supposed to be burning for the world to see. Now, visitors must have a reservation to see it.

The flame was unveiled in a small ceremony Monday and went on display for the public at the Japan Olympic museum Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. Last week, athletes were back at the National Stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the Games, with widespread effects for athletes and the host country. Those athletes competed in the Golden Grand Prix, a track and field event that featured only Japanese athletes this year instead of those from around the world.