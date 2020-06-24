News Notes: Record streak of hospitalizations in Texas from COVID-19, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The daily hospitalization rate from patients with COVID-19 shows that Texas has hit record highs for the past 12 days.

Additionally, both reporters at KXAN and elected leaders are facing trouble getting information on the admissions and capacity at Austin hospitals.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: