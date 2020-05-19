News Notes: Record-setting heat & other big stories to know on May 19 in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures are climbing to a potential new record in central Texas, as the list of businesses allowed to reopen across the state keeps growing longer, too.
KXAN’s Will DuPree highlights the forecast for the Austin area, which may experience its first 100-degree day of the year Tuesday. He’ll also discuss what changes will come now that phase two of the governor’s plan to reopen the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic has begun.
Here’s what else will be mentioned during the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Bars can open again on Friday at 25 percent capacity.
- Bowling alleys, rodeos and aquariums will also limited reopenings Friday.
- New numbers show that there’s a year-to-year increase in people experiencing homelessness in Austin-Travis County.
- Seniors graduating from a Round Rock ISD high school got their diplomas during a special walking ceremony.