News Notes: Record jump in COVID-19 cases in Travis County & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County reported a record jump in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The numbers released by Austin Public Health showed that there were 2,933 cases Monday. That’s 86 more than Sunday, which is a record for a daily increase for the county.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree provide an update on the death toll from COVID-19 in the area and discuss other stories making headlines.
Here are the other stories discussed in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Mayor Steve Adler encouraged people to keep wearing face coverings and practice physical distancing after tweeting out a video of people not doing so at a crowded, unnamed bar.
- Starting this Friday, people will have to pay a $10 entrance fee if they use the Lost Creek entrance to the Barton Creek Greenbelt after neighbors complained about the mess many are creating.
- Eddie Grinderslev of Austin won the singles competition in the American Cornhole League’s tournament that aired on ESPN.