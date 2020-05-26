News Notes: Record jump in COVID-19 cases in Travis County & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County reported a record jump in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers released by Austin Public Health showed that there were 2,933 cases Monday. That’s 86 more than Sunday, which is a record for a daily increase for the county.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree provide an update on the death toll from COVID-19 in the area and discuss other stories making headlines.

