News Notes: Rainy Memorial Day forecast & other big stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone with outdoor plans for the Memorial Day weekend will more than likely need to keep an umbrella and a rain jacket close.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree share the holiday weekend forecast, which shows higher rain chances on Sunday and Monday.
The other stories mentioned in the latest kXAN Live News Notes include:
- Bars, bingo halls and bowling alleys are among the next group of businesses allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at 44 CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas, including five in Austin and one in Round Rock.
- The Austin City Council approved plans to create programs for high-risk workers and establish a COVID-19 outreach task force focused on the local Hispanic community.
- The inaugural graduating class of UT Austin’s Dell Medical School held a virtual ceremony to mark the students’ achievements.