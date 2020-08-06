News Notes: Positive test rate for COVID-19 hit record high in Texas, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The positive test rate for COVID-19 hit a record high in Texas Wednesday.
Almost 40% of tests came back positive, but it’s from a smaller pool of 23,000 tests. That is the smallest number of daily tests reported in the state since late June.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story along with these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The board of trustees with the Austin Independent School District will vote Thursday on pushing back the start date of the new school year until after Labor Day.
- The City of Austin found toxic blue-green algae at Auditorium Shores, so experts urge people to keep their dogs out of Lady Bird Lake.
- During his State of the City address, Mayor Steve Adler asked the city to come up with a restitution initiative because of slavery.