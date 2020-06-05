News Notes: Police chief changes use of force rule, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hearing tearful testimony from the brother of a teenager seriously injured by officers during a protest led the Austin police chief to announce a policy change.
Chief Brian Manley stated during Thursday’s City Council meeting that police will no longer fire less-lethal bean bag rounds into crowds, but added that they are useful in other circumstances.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree share a part of the plea made by Edwin Ayala, whose 16-year-old brother Brad was hurt when police shot him in the head with a bean bag round.
Additionally, the other stories discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes include:
- Austin Public Health is making changes to how it determines recovered cases of COVID-19, meaning the number of recovered cases will go up.
- KXAN viewers helped raise more than $1 million for the Central Texas Food Bank through the Feeding Central Texas fundraiser, which will provide more than 4 million meals for people in need.