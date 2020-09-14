News Notes: People still struggling due to COVID-19 can now apply for new emergency funding, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People living in Austin who are still struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for new emergency funding.

There is currently $10 million set aside for the RISE 2.0 program. To qualify to receive money, people must live in Austin or Travis County. They must also be experiencing hardship due to the pandemic and be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

