News Notes: Peaceful protests, looting & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Austin this weekend to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

While the majority of people gathered peacefully to call for justice and accountability, police still investigated instances of some looting and vandalizing area businesses.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree recap what protesters thought of the response from police, who used tear gas and smoke at one point to clear crowds from blocking traffic on I-35.

Another development discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes: