News Notes: No large events in Austin through December & other top stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The outlook is not looking good for large-scale events to potentially be held later this year in Austin, like Longhorn football games and the Austin City Limits music festival.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree talk about the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County predicting that it may be too risky to hold events with more than 2,500 people at least through December. That may prevent fans from enjoying college football games or attending outdoor festivals.

Dugan and DuPree will also discuss the formation of a COVID-19 task force specifically focusing on outreach to the area’s Hispanic population.

