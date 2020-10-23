News Notes: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations highest in Texas since August, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas reported the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the disease since late August.

The state added almost 6,000 new cases Thursday, and there are more than 4,900 people statewide who have been admitted with coronavirus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses those disconcerting trends as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: