News Notes: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations highest in Texas since August, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas reported the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the disease since late August.
The state added almost 6,000 new cases Thursday, and there are more than 4,900 people statewide who have been admitted with coronavirus.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses those disconcerting trends as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- One cold front arrives Friday evening, and another pushes through next week in Central Texas.
- Several nonprofits are hosting a free drive-through flu shot clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Community Clinic in Round Rock.
- The City of Austin still has millions to distribute in emergency rental assistance to people struggling because of the pandemic.
- Tesla’s CEO said he plans to open the company’s new factory in eastern Travis County next year.
- A young transgender woman in Austin is officially an Eagle Scout after a long road to earn that honor.