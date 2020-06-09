News Notes: New body camera video of in-custody death after chase, plus other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County district attorney is accusing the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office of thwarting the investigation into a black man who died while being arrested last year.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree share footage captured on a deputy’s body camera showing Javier Ambler’s death in police custody from March 2019. Ambler died after deputies tased him four times following a chase when they tried to pull him over for not dimming his headlights.
In addition to that story, here are the others discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Crowds gathered Tuesday at a Houston church to attend the funeral of George Floyd after thousands went to his public viewing the day prior.
- The Austin Independent School District shared who makes up its re-entry task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
- Barton Springs Pool reopened Tuesday with certain conditions for visitors due to the ongoing health crisis.