News Notes: New body camera video of in-custody death after chase, plus other stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County district attorney is accusing the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office of thwarting the investigation into a black man who died while being arrested last year.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree share footage captured on a deputy’s body camera showing Javier Ambler’s death in police custody from March 2019. Ambler died after deputies tased him four times following a chase when they tried to pull him over for not dimming his headlights.

In addition to that story, here are the others discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

