News Notes: Negative COVID-19 test required for students to attend UT game, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin who’d like to attend Saturday’s opening game must first pass a hurdle by testing negative for COVID-19.

The university will fund the testing of 3,000 students who purchased football tickets from the school itself. That leaves close to 15,000 fans in the stands without a negative test.

