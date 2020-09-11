News Notes: Negative COVID-19 test required for students to attend UT game, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin who’d like to attend Saturday’s opening game must first pass a hurdle by testing negative for COVID-19.

The university will fund the testing of 3,000 students who purchased football tickets from the school itself. That leaves close to 15,000 fans in the stands without a negative test.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss what health experts advise about attending the game as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

  • Across the country Friday, millions of Americans are honoring the lives lost 19 years ago during the 9/11 terror attacks.
  • Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled another legislative proposal to prevent cities from cutting money for police.
  • The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will keep monitoring air levels in Williamson County after a chemical plant caught fire Thursday.
  • Warmer temperatures expected to return this weekend in the Austin area.

