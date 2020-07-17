News Notes: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus discovered in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in two years, Austin Public Health reported that it found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in Travis County.

Health experts said they discovered the mosquitoes in the 78756 zip code, which is the Rosedale and Brentwood neighborhoods in central Austin.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

