News Notes: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus discovered in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in two years, Austin Public Health reported that it found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in Travis County.
Health experts said they discovered the mosquitoes in the 78756 zip code, which is the Rosedale and Brentwood neighborhoods in central Austin.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Round Rock ISD will release its “Reimagining Education” plan Friday for the upcoming school year.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention won’t share its plans on how to safely reopen schools until later this month.
- In less than two weeks, Austin police will release the videos showing what led up to the deadly shooting of Mike Ramos.
- Kayakers spotted an alligator near Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake.