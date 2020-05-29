News Notes: More protests over George Floyd’s death & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A police precinct and other buildings burned in Minneapolis after another night of protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree also discuss the arrest of a CNN correspondent and the crew working him while they reported live on the protests Friday morning.
Here are the other stories discussed in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Zoos and water parks in Texas are allowed to reopen Friday.
- The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate at the Travis County Jail tested positive for coronavirus.
- An Austin photographer captured ‘front porch project’ family photos to raise more than $10,000 for local charities.