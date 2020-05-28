News Notes: Massive hail causes damage overnight & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People awoke Thursday to find serious damage caused by large hail in Williamson County.
Some of the hail that fell in Georgetown measured almost three inches in diameter, which is as big as a baseball.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree show some of the damage to cars that happened there overnight.
They’ll also discuss the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Austin Public Health is planning to ramp up its COVID-19 testing capacity to provide as much as 60,000 tests by July.
- A lawsuit claims that the Austin Independent School District mishandled four sexual assault reports.
- A lightning bolt struck the KXAN building during severe weather coverage Wednesday.