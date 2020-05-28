News Notes: Massive hail causes damage overnight & other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People awoke Thursday to find serious damage caused by large hail in Williamson County.

Some of the hail that fell in Georgetown measured almost three inches in diameter, which is as big as a baseball.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree show some of the damage to cars that happened there overnight.

They’ll also discuss the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

